Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Altria Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,348,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

