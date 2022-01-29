Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 47,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,965. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $506.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.