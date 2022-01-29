Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 144.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,343 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $549,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,384.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

