Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,384.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

