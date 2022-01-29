Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

AMZN stock opened at $2,879.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,384.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

