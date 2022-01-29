Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 24.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,216,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 222,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 46.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

