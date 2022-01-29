Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

AMTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.14%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.