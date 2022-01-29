American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,188 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $373.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $285.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.00 and a 200 day moving average of $357.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

