American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PFSI opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

