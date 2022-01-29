American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $62.80 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

