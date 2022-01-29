American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of Trinity Industries worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 138,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

