American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,412 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of EnLink Midstream worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,810,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

