American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 477,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 216,342 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 694,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 213,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

