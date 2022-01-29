American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $246.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.20. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

