American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVD. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVD remained flat at $$15.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 183,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $466.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.