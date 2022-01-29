Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.