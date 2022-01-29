Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce sales of $35.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.20 million and the lowest is $33.40 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $23.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $125.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 384,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,285. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

