Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

