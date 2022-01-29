Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. 70,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $297.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

