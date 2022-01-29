Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MOTS remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 470,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

