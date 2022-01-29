Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.30 Million

Analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report sales of $133.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.20 million and the highest is $133.40 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $134.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $656.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 171,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,359. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $849.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

