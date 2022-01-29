Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.00. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

ABTX traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. 103,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $867.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

