Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Ameren posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

AEE stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after buying an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.