Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Arista Networks posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 888,115 shares of company stock worth $187,034,725. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.