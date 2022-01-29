Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 217,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

