Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $110.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.92 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $437.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.44 million to $484.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $530.01 million, with estimates ranging from $487.04 million to $592.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

