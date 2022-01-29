Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $23.14 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $20.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $90.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.48 million to $91.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.17 million, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $108.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 124,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,725. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.