Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.83 Million

Brokerages predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report sales of $156.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.66 million and the highest is $163.00 million. GCM Grosvenor reported sales of $155.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $494.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 154.79% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 419,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,608. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $7,918,000. Natixis lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 59.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

