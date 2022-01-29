Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report $5.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,965. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

