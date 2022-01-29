Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post $5.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.12 to $6.03. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $23.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $29.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTH opened at $100.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

