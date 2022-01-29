Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce $7.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the highest is $8.13 billion. Netflix reported sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $33.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $34.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $39.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.36. 11,904,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,665,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $575.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

