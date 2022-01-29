Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

