Analysts Expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

RSVR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 148,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,194. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.