Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at GBX 9,754.17

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,754.17 ($131.60).

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($141.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.42) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

AZN stock traded down GBX 69 ($0.93) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,767 ($118.28). The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,124. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.81 billion and a PE ratio of 110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,485.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,585.81. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.48).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

