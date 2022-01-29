Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $30.88

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after buying an additional 717,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

