Analysts Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) PT at C$17.80

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEED. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TSE WEED opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

