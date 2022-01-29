Analysts Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price at $440.50

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $386.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 12-month low of $317.46 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.