Analysts Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 1,217,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,730. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.
