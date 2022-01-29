Analysts Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 294,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 1,217,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,730. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

