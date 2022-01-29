Analysts Set Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Price Target at GBX 180

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.43).

HYVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Hyve Group stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £293.10 million and a PE ratio of -13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.94. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80.95 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.20 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

