Analysts Set Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) PT at $23.90

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LABP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

