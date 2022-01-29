Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $28.77

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.77.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,366. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
