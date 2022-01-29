Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $28.77

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,366. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

