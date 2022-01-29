Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price at $34.36

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POSH traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 900,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.94. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

