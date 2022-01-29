Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $101.71

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

RPM International stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. 753,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,164. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

