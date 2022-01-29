Analyzing Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Imperial Petroleum and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 6 0 3.00

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 5.49% 13.65% 8.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 1.87 -$225.57 million $0.57 27.77

Imperial Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

