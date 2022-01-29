Analyzing Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Roadhouse and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 7 10 1 2.67 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $107.11, indicating a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than LiveOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.61% 20.68% 8.80% LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80%

Risk & Volatility

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.40 billion 2.43 $31.25 million $3.02 27.73 LiveOne $65.23 million 1.01 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -1.32

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats LiveOne on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

