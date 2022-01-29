Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) versus Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Science 37 has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Science 37 and Anavex Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.53) -22.96

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -35.26% -32.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Science 37 and Anavex Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Science 37 currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.93%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 178.01%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Science 37.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Science 37 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

