AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 2,399,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.