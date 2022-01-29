AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 2,399,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $6,159,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 107,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,076,000 after buying an additional 754,778 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.