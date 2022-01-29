ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANPDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $372.99 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $334.17 and a 12-month high of $615.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.9117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

