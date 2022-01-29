Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.31.

Shares of AR stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,207,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

