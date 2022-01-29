Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.09 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.15.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $442.09 on Friday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.85.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.